Every castle needs a king: the lowdown on home insurance

Insuring your car is a no-brainer, right? Well, insuring your home is, too. Imagine losing your home in a fire. If you’re properly insured, no problem. But if you’re not insured, big problem.

If your home is bonded, you have to have buildings insurance. The bonding bank won’t sign all the documents until they know their asset is safe. (And your home technically belongs to the bank until you make that final bond payment.)

When you’re buying a home, and your pen is poised over all the documents you need to sign, you’ll see that your bank will have included an insurance quote. But you’re not obliged to accept that quote, and you have the right to shop around for buildings insurance that suits your budget better.

A bank only has to cover itself for the amount that you’re borrowing, and so the insured value on their quote may not be the truest reflection of what your home is actually worth.

In a nutshell:



