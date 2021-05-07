Trust Vox ICE for senior care at home
The life-saving product is a non-intrusive way to connect caregivers and family members with older people who live alone
The World Health Organisation has found that falls are the second-leading cause of unintentional injury death globally, after road traffic injuries.
However, these can be avoided — especially by older people — by making use of life-saving new technologies.
Vox is delivering an innovative solution that not only changes lives but saves them as well. Vox has evolved from being a connectivity provider to a company that brings proucts to market to positively impact South Africans from all walks of life.
Vox ICE (In Case of Emergency) is a first-of-its-kind product offering in the country. It uses international best practice to deliver an affordable and user-friendly non-intrusive way to connect caregivers and family members with older people who live independent lives.
Vox ICE caters to the wellbeing of elderly people living on their own, are self-sufficient, but require a certain amount of care. To avoid and react speedily to emergencies, the caregiver will receive warnings and emergency messages from Vox ICE.
Designed and developed by professionals from the medical, paramedical, and social sectors, Vox ICE consists of the following:
- A wearable geolocation device. This is a device a senior can easily carry with them whenever they leave home. The pendant doubles as a panic button and features an accelerometer that detects rapid movements based on complex algorithms to detect when a person falls outside the home.
- Motion sensors installed at strategic places inside the house. The older person’s privacy is not compromised at all through these sensors (no video is captured). The sensors are programmed merely to detect abnormal movement, temperatures, and behaviour.
- Sensors to be placed at frequently used doors such as the front and back entrances, for ultimate peace of mind to ensure the safety of the older person living alone.
So how does Vox ICE work?
Vox ICE runs movement data captured by the sensors through a deep learning engine that builds trends and events around the older person living on their own. Once an event outside the norm takes place, such as a fall or not locking the back door after a certain amount of time, an alert is sent to a predefined list of emergency contacts. This can either be the next of kin, a neighbour, a caregiver, a control centre (in the case of a frail care facility), or even an emergency response.
While technology will never be a replacement for personal caregiving, Vox ICE provides caregivers with remote access to their loved ones, allowing them to react timeously should an unfortunate incident occur.
Can you afford to be without Vox ICE?
As Vox ICE has built-in battery power, which mitigates the risk of power failures, and no existing internet connectivity is required on site. It’s a self-contained offering with everything built in, for a plug-and-play experience at an affordable price.
Vox ICE provides telecare solutions to South Africans regardless of their physical location. Vox is about saving lives and delivering innovation that solves a significant human challenge through technology.
The Vox ICE technology enhances the safety and monitoring of older people by supporting their independent living arrangements.
Vox is a market-leading, end-to-end integrated ICT and infrastructure provider and telecommunications company. From data to voice, cloud, business collaboration, and conferencing tools, Vox offers intelligent solutions that connect South Africans to the world, supporting entrepreneurs, customers, and commerce, while practising values of integrity, choice, and service excellence in all of its dealings.
For more information on Vox I.C.E call 087 805 0016, e-mail ice@voxtelecom.co.za or visit vox.co.za.
