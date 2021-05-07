Trust Vox ICE for senior care at home

The World Health Organisation has found that falls are the second-leading cause of unintentional injury death globally, after road traffic injuries.

However, these can be avoided — especially by older people — by making use of life-saving new technologies.

Vox is delivering an innovative solution that not only changes lives but saves them as well. Vox has evolved from being a connectivity provider to a company that brings proucts to market to positively impact South Africans from all walks of life.

Vox ICE (In Case of Emergency) is a first-of-its-kind product offering in the country. It uses international best practice to deliver an affordable and user-friendly non-intrusive way to connect caregivers and family members with older people who live independent lives.

Vox ICE caters to the wellbeing of elderly people living on their own, are self-sufficient, but require a certain amount of care. To avoid and react speedily to emergencies, the caregiver will receive warnings and emergency messages from Vox ICE.

Designed and developed by professionals from the medical, paramedical, and social sectors, Vox ICE consists of the following: