New hope, cash for Magwa and Majola tea estates

With more than 1,500 jobs created, the Eastern Cape government is forging ahead with plans of turning Magwa-Majola into a thriving agri and eco-tourism corridor.

The department of rural development & agriculture has set aside more R41.8m to Magwa-Majola for the development of an eco-tourism corridor.

This is a welcome development, as the Magwa and Majola tea estates once thrived and employed thousands of people in Mpondoland.

However, years of poor governance saw productivity being affected, resulting in Majola Tea, in Majola village, Port St Johns, placed in business rescue in 2015, with the provincial government pumping more than R100m into business rescue processes in three years.

Magwa Tea on the other hand has produced tea which is sold at local retailers in Lusikisiki.