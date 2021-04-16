SA classics come to life in a cappella show

Quartet to honour music legends through the power of voice

PREMIUM

Think Pitch Perfect but with classic records from SA music legends such as Busi Mhlongo, Brenda Fassie, Sibongile Khumalo and Lawrence Matshiza.



S’bane, a female Gqeberha quartet, are turning the idea into reality by delivering a cappella renditions of some of the legendary musicians’ widely celebrated songs...

