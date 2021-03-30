Erica Girls’ Primary School builds young ladies of integrity

Situated in Mount Croix in Gqerberha (former Port Elizabeth), the heart of Erica Girls’ Primary School lies within its values, aiming to guide, build, nurture and encourage every learner to be a young lady of integrity and challenge and grow each learner academically.

The school believes in educating the whole child and providing a safe and healthy learning environment for every learner, regardless of their academic ability.

Our school has a dedicated pre-primary that offers the CAPS curriculum while encouraging learning through play. The focus is on building firm foundations for each little girl to develop the necessary social, emotional, spiritual, physical, and academic skills to excel.

The primary school’s academic programme is CAPS-aligned and incorporates the core subjects as set out by the department of education. Erica sees value in providing our grade 2 to 6 learners with a foundation in isiXhosa, and also offers information technology classes (computers), in the form of the Knowledge Network Programme for grades 1 to 7.

As part of the all-round education of learners, the school believes in the benefit of participation in sport and activities. Regardless of skill level and fitness, learners are required to participate in at least one summer and one winter sport, so they develop camaraderie with teammates and work together toward a shared goal.