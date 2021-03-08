Curro Westbrook welcomes prospective parents to open days on March 13 and 17

Curro Westbrook is an independent school (accommodating learners from three months to grade 11 in 2022) developing at a thriving pace — with 584 learners on campus.

Popular for its progressive 21st-century learning and teaching methods, Curro Westbrook offers a stimulating and exciting programme, including robotics, with a dedicated and experienced team of teachers who follow a structured, well-planned and balanced curriculum. The programmes are designed around developmental milestones that learners need to reach at different stages of their young lives.

The high school is growing and has a grade 8, 9 and 10 class with a maximum class size of 25 learners, and will be phasing in higher grades every year.

Curro Westbrook comprises a nursery school (Curro Castle Westbrook), primary school, and additional classrooms to accommodate high-school learners. Facilities include a 25-metre swimming pool, music centre, Robotics room, IT lab, STEAMD room, cricket nets, specialised art room and sports areas.

Curro Westbrook offers a sound and safe environment where each learner is encouraged to grow academically, socially, emotionally and spiritually.

Curro Westbrook will also be building its school hall (multipurpose centre) this year and looks forward to hosting many events in the future.

Come and join us at the school’s open day on Saturday, March 13 (Castle and primary school) from 9am to 12pm (presentation at 10am) and open evening on Wednesday, March 17 (high school) from 5.30pm to 7pm (presentation at 6pm) to explore and discover the school.

Bookings are essential. E-mail lee-ann.c@curro.co.za to make an appointment. All Covid-19 protocols will be followed.

Visit the Curro Westbook website for more information.

This article was paid for by Curro Westbrook.