FREE | Attend a public lecture on the life of activist Dennis Brutus

Dennis Brutus distinguished himself in many fields during the first half of his life in SA: he was a teacher, a freelance journalist, a poet, a sports administrator and an anti-apartheid activist.

What was the making of this multitalented man? What were the formative influences in his life? And how does a biographer go about trying to identify these critical experiences in the absence of the man himself?

On February 24, you can join the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) institutional public lecture, presented online with facilitator Prof Pamela Maseko, the executive dean of the faculty of humanities at NMU; Dr Tyrone August, the author of Dennis Brutus: The South African Years; and Prof Denise Zinn, adjunct professor at NMU.

The details