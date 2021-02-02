02 February 2021

Looking for that special Valentine's Day gift? 

Here's a shopping guide to all the Valentine month promotions available in the greater Nelson Mandela Bay region. 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores
Minister Jackson Mthembu funeral service

Most Read

X