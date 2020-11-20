Tributes
MAARMAN Sarah
The funeral service for the late Sarah age 69 years will take place on Saturday, 21 November 2020 at 12 noon from Bethesda
Congregational Church, Schauderville. Deeply mourned by her loving family and friends.
Van Willing Funerals - arrangements Stan Martin (041) 453-0989
CLOETE Charmaine Yvonne
The funeral service for the late Charmaine Yvonne age 66 years will take place on Saturday, 21 November 2020 at 10am from New Apostolic Church, Extension 31.
Deeply mourned by her loving mother, children, family and friends.
Van Willing Funerals - arrangements Stan Martin (041) 453-0989
LEEUWSKITTER Madonna Wendy
The funeral service for the late Madonna Wendy age 32 will take place on Saturday, 21 November 2020 at 10am from the Church of Nazarene, Schauderville.
Deeply mourned by her loving family and friends.
Van Willing Funerals - arrangements Stan Martin (041) 453-0989
MAY Matthew
The funeral service for the late Matthew age 80 years will take place on Saturday, 21 November 2020 at 1pm from 15 Zoza Street, Korsten. Private Cremation.
Deeply mourned by his loving family and friends.
Van Willing Funerals - arrangements Stan Martin (041) 453-0989
TURNER Teswill Junior Nicolas
The funeral service for the late Teswill age 17 years will take place on Saturday, 21 November 2020 at 1pm from Methodist Church, Gail Road.
Deeply mourned by his loving family and friends.
Van Willing Funerals - arrangements Stan Martin (041) 453-0989
TRAVILLE Sarah Minnie “Lala”
The funeral service for the late Sarah Minnie “Lalla” age 71 years will take place on Saturday, 21 November 2020 at 11am from 16 Basil Street, Timothy Valley.
Deeply mourned by her loving children, family and friends.
Van Willing Funerals - arrangements Stan Martin (041) 453-0989
SWARTZ Gabriel Johannes
The funeral service for the late Gabriel Johannes age 68 years will take place on Saturday, 21 November 2020 at 10am from 17 Foxglove Street, Extension 31.
Deeply mourned by his loving children, family and friends.
Van Willing Funerals - arrangements Stan Martin (041) 453-0989
TERBLANCHE Berenice (Berry)
Beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt & friend passed away peacefully on Saturday 14th November 2020
She will be sadly missed by all her family & friends, RIP Berry.
The funeral service will take place today, (Friday) 20th November at 10.30am from the Mary Geldenhuys Congregational Church, Gelvandale. Cremation Private.
Due to Covid 19 we ask that all protocols be adhered to as per lock down 1 regulations.
Arrangements by Debbie.
HALL Edward Kemsley (Eddie Son)
To celebrate the life of a humble, peaceful and loving man will take place on Saturday, 21 November 2020 at 12 noon from the Dutch Reformed Church, cnr 5th Avenue, Newton Park. Cremation Private.
Arrangements: Anneke
JANSEN Ellin
The funeral service for the late Ellin Jansen (Ma Anta) will take place tomorrow, (Saturday) 21 November 2020 at 11am from Volkskerk van Afrika, Schauderville. Thence to Paapenkuils Cemetery.
Live stream: https://www.facebook.com/events/164210585360832/
BLAUW Elliot
The funeral service of the late Winkie Elliot Blauw from Rowallan Park Port Elizabeth will take place at the Lorraine Methodist Church on the 21 November 2020.
Born 11-06-1952
Died 15-11-2020
Lala ngoxolo Zulu Skhomo Mhlatyana
