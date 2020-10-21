Lifestyle Sponsored
Prestons Liquor Stores weekly specials
ADVERTISEMENT
These Prestons Liquor Stores specials valid from 19 – 23 October 2020 and are available in Port Elizabeth, Despatch and Uitenhage. Selected products available in George and Port Alfred.
Online Deliveries is only available in Port Elizabeth, Despatch and Uitenhage. Selected products available online.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.