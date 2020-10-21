Lifestyle

Prestons Liquor Stores weekly specials

ADVERTISEMENT

21 October 2020

These Prestons Liquor Stores specials valid from 19 – 23 October 2020 and are available in Port Elizabeth, Despatch and Uitenhage. Selected products available in George and Port Alfred.

Online Deliveries is only available in Port Elizabeth, Despatch and Uitenhage. Selected products available online.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Covid grant & infrastructure: Ramaphosa outlines SA's economic recovery plan
#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...

Most Read

X