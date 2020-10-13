Sugar and spice on the menu for the next FREE Herald Cooking Masterclass

There will be some serious trick-or-treating in the Capsicum Culinary Studio’s kitchen during the next Herald Cooking Masterclass.

In time to celebrate Halloween, we will celebrate all things sweet in the “Sugar Rush” Masterclass on Wednesday October 21 at 3pm.

The Herald Cooking Masterclass series, sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine, Capsicum Culinary Studio and The Herald, is hosted online free of charge for foodies who are looking for ideas to spice up their cooking and baking.

Two new Capsicum Culinary Studio chefs, Bernice Warner and Ayanda Gwintsa, will make their debut in front of the camera when they take participants step by step through the process of making macarons.

The chefs said they were excited to host the next virtual Masterclass.

“Participants will make the meringue-based cookie and the buttercream filling, and learn how to get the perfect cap and chewy centre. We will be playing around with colours and flavours associated with ‘trick or treating’ like spiced butternut, white chocolate and candyfloss,” said Warner.

Macaroon vs macaron

While “macaroon” refers to a coconut and meringue cookie, the French “macaron” is an almond- and meringue-based sandwich-style cookie with different fillings. “There are a few different preparation methods to produce a macaron, and I will be showing participants a method where they will not need a candy thermometer to make it,” said Warner.

Mount Vernon Wine Estate area manager Chantal Schoonbee recommends pairing the macarons with the new Three Peaks Cantata Red Blend. “We have added a seventh red-grape varietal called Mararo and it is so delicious!” she said. “The other wine to pair this beautiful, sweet treat with is our very popular Three Peaks Dry Rosé – it smells just like candyfloss and tastes like strawberries.”

Three Peaks wine will again surprise 20 lucky-draw participants in the Masterclass with a sponsored bottle of wine and a branded chef’s apron.

To get the most out of The Herald Cooking Masterclasses, participants are encouraged to bake and cook while watching the chefs online. Participants should register early to allow enough time for them to buy the ingredients for the Masterclass.

Register now

