Call for public input on Baakens Valley zipline project

Today, the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) is launching the Lower Baakens Valley Zipline heritage investigation public participation process.

Interested members of the public from anywhere in Nelson Mandela Bay are welcome to contribute their view. All comments can be submitted via the zero-rated website portal, www.mbdaengage.co.za

A comprehensive Heritage Report is also available via this website.

Participation on this platform does not require the user to spend data, an innovation by the MBDA to offer equal access to all. This innovation is one of the initiatives accelerated by Covid-19 regulations on gatherings, and we see it as an effective, accessible, and complimentary tool at soliciting public inputs.

The MBDA has been mandated to facilitate the implementation of several projects in the Baakens River Precinct. In 2014, the agency commissioned a plan for the redevelopment of the precinct.

The rich green, built, and cultural heritages within the precinct, offer the opportunity to develop a tourism and leisure product that can contribute to the tourism offering of the city.

During 2019, the potential of establishing a Zipline within the Baakens Valley Precinct was tested through a feasibility study and a business plan.

Several potential route layouts were identified, but due to restraining factors (e.g. environmental constraints), the final route was selected to be between two functional nodes, Fort Fredericks and the Lower Baakens Valley; both sites, and their surrounding areas, form part of the broader development.

As part of the project it is our intention to upgrade and enhance the aesthetic environment, specifically addressing current challenges, such as cleaning, maintenance, and security of the precinct.

We envision the zipline as a unique element, catering for a unique experience to young and old, locals and tourists, by creating a combination of adventure and beautiful natural scenery.

Public contributions can be submitted online at www.mbdaengage.co.za, the Heritage Report may also be downloaded from this portal.

Alternatively, interested parties may email create@mbda.co.za or call Tamlynn David via 041 811 8200.

This article was paid for by MBDA.