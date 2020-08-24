Bake the perfect Swiss roll at our free Herald Cooking Masterclass

Just in time for spring, the next Herald Cooking Masterclass will teach you how to make a classic favourite for the dessert table: the perfect Swiss roll.

After the resounding success of the first two virtual Herald Cooking Masterclasses hosted online, the Capsicum Culinary Studio professional chefs are ready to teach you not only to master the art of making the perfect Swiss roll but also to play with flavours and decorations for this light, baked cake.

Capsicum Culinary Studio chef Nadia Pillay, who will co-present the next Masterclass with chef Donovan Miller on Wednesday September 2, said participants will be encouraged to experiment with fruit flavours, combining these with fluffy Chantilly cream as a filling.

“Spring is about growth, colour, and nature being reborn — so this dish is all about having fun with your family,” said Pillay. “You can create patterns with the kids or your partner and just do something a little different, taking the time to bring out your inner child and getting that smile back onto faces without much effort. Then, sitting outside and enjoying what you have created with some sunshine and that perfect cup of tea is why this dish really suits springtime.”

Wine pairing

And for those wanting a bit more than tea to pair with their baked goods, Mt Vernon Wine Estate area manager Chantal Schoonbee can recommend either a floral rosé, a merlot with strawberry flavours or a peachy chardonnay — all from the award-winning Three Peaks range.

As part of the Herald Cooking Masterclass series, Schoonbee carefully pairs the Masterclass dishes with Three Peaks wine. She also sponsors 20 lucky-draw participants at each virtual event with a bottle of wine and a branded event apron with the words “Will cook for wine”.

The series has proved hugely popular among food lovers in the Nelson Mandela Bay region over the past two years of hosting the classes at the Capsicum Culinary Studio's Port Elizabeth campus. After lockdown, the Masterclasses became virtual events, open to a wider audience but keeping the fun part of cooking intact. Checkers also came on board to partner with The Herald and Capsicum Culinary Studio in support of the series.

Online and interactive

For Miller, presenting the classes virtually did require some adjustments, but he said getting comments from the participants as the class was presented live made the event fun and interactive.

“Chef Nadia and I have a great energy together, so it’s really fun and we take turns presenting. We decided on the Swiss roll because not everyone knows it takes only about 15 minutes to bake. I will be adding some exotic flavours and surprises to the dish,” said Miller.

Pillay agrees that the Masterclass will not result in your usual Swiss roll that grows stale on the bakery’s shelves.

“We wanted something simple yet effective as it's a Sunday post-lunch staple in most homes. We will solve the problem of finding that perfect Swiss roll. It’s usually either too dry or it has a filling that we do not really like, so Masterclass participants will be helped to make their perfect version of it,” she said.

While there is no limit to the number of participants, interested foodies are invited to register early for this free event taking place on Wednesday September 2 at 3pm.