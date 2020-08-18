Behind the brand Legally Stylish: fashion, family and law
Ambitious mom and lawyer launches proudly local fashion brand from Port Elizabeth
“Where you come from will always play a role in where you are going.” This is something that has always rung true for Sonja Tifloen, who describes herself as “just a girl from the northern areas with big dreams”.
She believes that sharing her story will inspire others to follow their dreams and prove that where you come from does not determine your destiny; it merely steers you in the right direction.
From being a young and ambitious girl from the northern areas, she became a director at BLC Attorneys, a mom of three boys and now owns her own fashion label, Legally Stylish.
Tifloen, the driving force behind all things Legally Stylish, has always had an incredible work ethic and business acumen instilled in her from a young age. Her late father Robin and mom Winnie Van Eyck were entrepreneurs who raised her and her two siblings to be driven, motivated and hard-working.
“We were raised with the principle of ubuntu. My mom has always been involved in various charitable organisations and encouraged us to give back to the community,” says Tifloen.
As part of their corporate social responsibility, Legally Stylish gives back to the northern areas through supporting various initiatives.
“It is important that we give back and support all parts of the community,” says Tifloen.
“We support various soup kitchen initiatives and feeding schemes. To encourage social distancing, we recently donated masks to the Stop Northern Areas Killings organisation for a competition they were hosting. We also sponsored DJs Executive and Mano-zay with custom-branded masks for their social-distancing campaign as entertainers.”
Throughout her journey of entrepreneurship many questioned how she was able to do it all.
“Having a supportive husband, and a team of hard-working and dedicated women make it very possible to do it all. I believe in empowering women, especially women of colour, through my business,” she says.
Sinaed Harrison, brand director at Legally Stylish, is Tifloen’s cousin. Harrison is a digital content creator and self-taught web designer who designed the online store. Harrison plays an integral part in the operational side of the brand. “Sonja has provided me with such a great opportunity to pursue both my digital media and fashion interests. It has always been a great passion of mine. Sonja has always been my role model and, of course, my fashion icon growing up.
“I never thought I would get the opportunity to be such an integral part of a fashion brand. This job is definitely not all glitz and glam. It is hard work and requires me to be on my A-game every day. However, it is so rewarding. It really instils the notion that nothing is impossible and you can achieve anything you put your mind to,” says Harrison.
“Like Sonja’s mom, my mom Debbie is an entrepreneur who worked tirelessly to ensure that she could give my brother and I the best life, says Harrison.
“She always drilled in us that education was the best way to empower ourselves. Both my mom and I are Rhodes University graduates. My mom instilled in me an unwavering work ethic that I am so thankful for,” says Harrison.
Through Legally Stylish, Tifloen and Harrison were brought closer together as family. They both have a keen eye for fashion and work incredibly well together.
Harrison is following in Tifloen’s footsteps by pursuing her LLB degree in hopes of becoming an attorney one day. She is doing her first year at Unisa and has managed to earn four distinctions in her first semester.
Fashion, family and law. Who would’ve thought it would be such a winning recipe?
This article was paid for by Legally Stylish.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.