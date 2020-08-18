Behind the brand Legally Stylish: fashion, family and law

“Where you come from will always play a role in where you are going.” This is something that has always rung true for Sonja Tifloen, who describes herself as “just a girl from the northern areas with big dreams”.

She believes that sharing her story will inspire others to follow their dreams and prove that where you come from does not determine your destiny; it merely steers you in the right direction.

From being a young and ambitious girl from the northern areas, she became a director at BLC Attorneys, a mom of three boys and now owns her own fashion label, Legally Stylish.

Tifloen, the driving force behind all things Legally Stylish, has always had an incredible work ethic and business acumen instilled in her from a young age. Her late father Robin and mom Winnie Van Eyck were entrepreneurs who raised her and her two siblings to be driven, motivated and hard-working.