Stadium operator and Algoa FM bring relief

The Mandela Bay Development Agency operated Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in collaboration with Algoa FM teamed up to bring relief and inspired action International Mandela Day. The partnership brought much needed supplies to various non-profit organisations around Nelson Mandela Bay.

This initiative was part of a 3-day campaign that included donations of blankets, meat & vegetables to centres that take care of children and the aged.

The Coega Door of Hope (North End) Children’s Home, as well as Khayalethu Youth Centre (Kragga Kama) benefited from these donations on Day 1.

On the initiative, Stadium Manager Mpho Mokonyama says “there are many organisations such as these who do good in our community and it is our duty to contribute where we can.

“The donation drive continues as we acknowledge our part in making a difference”.

The Nelson Mandela Day Blanket Drive continued on Day 2, with Algoa FM contributing their collection of blankets with the help of the generous Nelson Mandela Bay community.

The Sinethemba Children’s Centre (Korsten) and the Helenvale Centre of Hope (Helenvale) received their donation with open arms as our much needed supplies come in so handy during unprecedented tough economic times.

Mokonyane concludes, “As the NMB Stadium, we know that each contribution made comes from the heart and trust that this is the start of many more partnerships in developing our communities”.

The last stop for the Mandela Day Blanket Drive was at the House of Resurrection Haven Children’s Home in Bethelsdorp. We would like to thank all our humble community leaders that initiate and maintain places of hope and encouragement for our children. Without them our most vulnerable would suffer even more. This Mandela Day drive is the start of a partnership that will keep us all accountable to doing all we can to help one another

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” Nelson Mandela

This article was paid for by MBDA