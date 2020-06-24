Lifestyle

Cargumentative

PODCAST | New Toyota Corolla sedan is good-looking but thirsty

By Motoring Reporter - 24 June 2020
Toyota Corolla sedan
p1610corolla Toyota Corolla sedan
Image: supplied

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner is joined in the virtual studio by Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu. They touch on all the latest industry news and also talk about what cars they've been driving.

Denis and Brenwin have both enjoyed the new Toyota Corolla sedan, while Thomas has been having a ball in the Suzuki Swift Sport. The team also discusses the ins and outs of car auctions, as well as Ford's new sim racing competition that starts on June 29.

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST | Exploring SA's motoring communities: where do you belong?

​In this episode of Cargumentive, Thomas Falkiner is reunited in the real-world studio with Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu. The guys chat about what ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | 'Buying down' in light of Covid-19

'Buying down' to smaller cars such as the Volkswagen Up! and Smart ForFour can make sense in these turbulent financial times.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | Crossing Africa in a Hillman Imp: Terence Tracey shares his adventure

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner chats to Terence Tracey about his epic 2013 trek from Johannesburg to London in his 1963 Hillman ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Latest Videos

Factors influencing a smooth economic ‘restart’ in the Eastern Cape
'We are not animals!': Kanana residents vow to protest as city clamps down on ...

Most Read

X