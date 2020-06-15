Curro Westbrook booms with magnificent offerings on Campus

Curro Westbrook is an independent school in Westbrook Estate, Port Elizabeth that provides high-quality education for learners from 3 months to Grade 9 ( Grade 10 in 2021), with higher grades phasing in annually.

Our small class sizes and enhanced curriculum empower learners with 21st-century skills and knowledge to grow into self-confident individuals and to reach their personal, educational and eventual workplace goals. Our dedicated teachers and well-rounded approach already prepare learners for the IEB examinations at the end of Grade 12 and some of our specialised subjects include Music and Robotics. We are a Microsoft partner school and we also offer STEAMD activities which include 3D printing, laser cutting and virtual reality

Our nursery school, Curro Castle Westbrook, offers an integrated play-based programme to learners from 3 months to 5 years. View their webpage at www.curro.co.za to see how we apply our internally-developed programme to support your child’s early learning and development goals.

What do we offer?

