Curro Westbrook booms with magnificent offerings on Campus
Curro Westbrook is an independent school in Westbrook Estate, Port Elizabeth that provides high-quality education for learners from 3 months to Grade 9 ( Grade 10 in 2021), with higher grades phasing in annually.
Our small class sizes and enhanced curriculum empower learners with 21st-century skills and knowledge to grow into self-confident individuals and to reach their personal, educational and eventual workplace goals. Our dedicated teachers and well-rounded approach already prepare learners for the IEB examinations at the end of Grade 12 and some of our specialised subjects include Music and Robotics. We are a Microsoft partner school and we also offer STEAMD activities which include 3D printing, laser cutting and virtual reality
Our nursery school, Curro Castle Westbrook, offers an integrated play-based programme to learners from 3 months to 5 years. View their webpage at www.curro.co.za to see how we apply our internally-developed programme to support your child’s early learning and development goals.
What do we offer?
We are Robotics inclusive
We provide a strong educational foundation starting with carefully designed programmes in Grade R (such as the Bazoo integrated literacy programme) and building to a variety of specialised subjects (such as Robotics) in primary and high school. Our approach incorporates project-based learning, which encourages learners to question and discover the material for themselves under the guidance of our dedicated teachers. Thereby, our learners are already being prepared for the IEB examination at the end of Grade 12, and we focus on a greater world-readiness rather than merely an exam-driven approach.
Learners further benefit from specialised subjects such as Music and Robotics, and isiXhosa as a conversational language in the foundation phase.
How do we apply 21st-century learning?
At Curro Westbrook, we incorporate technology in our teaching methods by using tablets in the classroom. Rather than heavy textbooks, learners from intermediate phase onward use software to view and study from an e-book. Using innovative technology allows teachers to provide a wealth of information at the touch of a button and better prepares learners for the workplace of the future. During this Global pandemic, we have been excelling at Remote learning and our learners have embraced this change and are coping well.
Children learn best when they are actively involved in the learning process. Therefore, our classroom setups and teaching methods encourage learners to interact with the learned material by making discoveries for themselves or testing information they had just read. By experiencing the work rather than simply memorising it, learners gain a greater understanding of the concepts and are able to apply their minds in an exam as well as in practice.
Many of our specialised subjects develop 21st-century skills that will greatly benefit learners in their future workplace. These subjects include Information Technology, Robotics, and Creative Arts. Learners even study the principles of nanotechnology and Da Vinci’s inventions in Science and Technology.
Which activities do we offer?
We believe that participation in activities plays an important role in promoting health, team-awareness, discipline and self-confidence in addition to physical and social well-being. Therefore, we offer a wide variety of sports and cultural activities, including Curro Create programmes, aimed at helping learners discover their inherent talents and broaden their exposure beyond their current reference framework. These activities are generally included in Curro Westbrook’s school fees.
Become the first A+ parent to give your child the advantage of 21st Century learning, excellent facilities, balanced academics, sport and experiences educators! Our goal is to develop responsible, independent and proud individuals who will make a positive contribution to society
We will be running a special offer in July 2020, where you do not need to pay any enrolment fees should you wish to enrol for 2021. Follow us on Facebook. You are welcome to contact Mrs Viljoen on 041 396 6300 or Melissa.v01@curro.co.za for more information.
This article was supplied and paid for by Curro Westbrook