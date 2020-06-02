Lifestyle

Cargumentative

PODCAST | Exploring SA's motoring communities: where do you belong?

By Motoring Reporter - 02 June 2020
Image: Supplied

​In this episode of Cargumentive, Thomas Falkiner is reunited in the real-world studio with Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu. The guys chat about what they've been driving as well as what's been happening on the news front. Producer Paige Muller also makes an appearance behind the mic to ask the gents about the different types of car people you get in the world.

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST | 'Buying down' in light of Covid-19

'Buying down' to smaller cars such as the Volkswagen Up! and Smart ForFour can make sense in these turbulent financial times.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

PODCAST | Crossing Africa in a Hillman Imp: Terence Tracey shares his adventure

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner chats to Terence Tracey about his epic 2013 trek from Johannesburg to London in his 1963 Hillman ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Why don't South Africans like station wagons?

The Avant station wagon. The Cargumentative team debate why South Africans are not keen to drive station wagons.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

PODCAST | SUV's with classic car potential

In this episode the guys have to pick a SUV – past or present – that has the potential to become a future classic.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Latest Videos

Covid19 inspectors evicted
No quick return to classrooms with almost half of Bay schools not ready

Most Read

X