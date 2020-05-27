SPAR rises to meet year’s new challenges

SPAR Eastern Cape’s 2020 kicked off with huge expectations of an event filled year all geared around a desire to be part of the communities we serve, to be more than just food.

The Charity Golf Day, trade shows, the SPAR Women’s Challenge, Homegrown Heroes and the Kirkwood Wildsfees were just some of the events planned where support could be offered to deserving beneficiaries.

Brought two months forward in the calendar, the 27th Port Elizabeth Women’s Challenge road race was launched in January amid much fanfare. Probably most important was the role the Women’s Challenge plays is in helping the less fortunate, with a call to runners to align themselves to the ever growing need to support the many young women unable to afford sanitary products.

“We are proud to hold hands with our beneficiaries; Options (in George), the Community Chest and Khazimla, in this cause,” events and sponsorship manager Alan Stapleton said.

“October 17 has been earmarked for the postponed Women’s Challenge, but all plans are very much dependent on government regulation. But whatever happens, our promise to the beneficiaries will stand true.”

SPAR Eastern Cape’s opening charity event of the year, the SPAR Charity Golf Day mixed the old with the new in another enjoyable occasion at Humewood in February when the beneficiaries, Sanccob and the Wilderness Foundation, were able to highlight the work being done in their spheres of focus in creating more awareness around the environment, and linked to the SPAR STOP Plastic Campaign.

At the end of the day, each received a donation of R35,000 to assist them in their respective fields.