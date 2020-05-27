MBDA partners with Community Chest to bring relief incovid-19 affected areas

The daily lives of people all around the world have changed dramatically since the announcement of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

The subsequent and necessary lockdown has had a devastating impact for the destitute and vulnerable in our communities.

Community Chest plays a vital role in supporting our community in the areas of feeding and supplying of essential services.

The Chest has aligned with credible partners who are strategically situated in areas around Nelson Mandela Bay and are able to reach vulnerable com- munity members in the most desolate areas.

To mitigate the possibility of families facing starvation during this trying time, we will be packing food parcels to assist those in desperate need. We will also supply bulk food items to all our soup kitchens.

There is a genuine cry for help by families negatively affected by Covid-19.

On Friday we managed to pack more than 400 bags of groceries and we continue in our quest to feed as many people as possible.

An outpouring of gratitude has to go to the many good people who offered and volunteered their services to help with this project.

This cannot be a once-off exercise and we appeal to the public of Nelson Mandela Bay to collaborate with us, albeit with financial or in-kind donations.

“We have been blessed by the incredible partner- ship and support of the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) which has shown commitment by trusting us to champion the cause of feeding our community members.

“This project has been a blessing in so many ways. We have seen tears of joy just for receiving a grocery bag which is but a temporary measure.

“This is merely the tip of the iceberg, however. Restoring hope and making a difference in people’s lives is motivation for us at Community Chest to continue to do more,” CEO Selwyn Willis said.

“The Community Chest Nelson Mandela Bay has a long way to go and will be continuing with this project in the coming weeks as we pack more grocery bags for the less fortunate who are struggling and unable to feed their families.”

Business and civil society can also become involved.

Please contact our office at 39 Heugh Road, Walmer, Port Elizabeth, via e-mail: info@cch- estpe.org.za or telephone 041-582-1592.

Now is the time for us to rally together to bring about change in our metro while we enhance the lives of our community members and restore hope and dignity among our fellow citizens of Nelson Mandela Bay.

This article was supplied and paid for by MBDA.