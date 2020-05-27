Corporate Social Responsibility Feature
Isithembiso Babies Home changes little lives for the better
Isithembiso Babies Home is a registered NPO providing a place of safety for babies from newborn to three years old who have been abandoned, abused, neglected or orphaned.
Once a child is placed with the home, he or she is treated by a range of specialists, including paediatricians, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and dietitians.
“We nurture, love and help to devel- op their physical, emotional and cogni- tive abilities, while working with social services to place each precious child with a foster or adoptive home or re- unite them with their families,” a spokesperson for the home said.
Since 2005, when the home opened, it has cared for more than 140 babies.
Isithembiso has a good relationship with the department of social development and is regularly visited by a social worker, who reviews its files, systems and caseload.
A maximum of 12 children are taken in at a time between two homes.
“The reason that we want only six babies in a home at a time is that, at the age of five, the brain has reached 90% of its adult size and the child’s emotional, behavioural, cognitive and social foundation is set for the rest of his or her life,” the spokesperson said.
“We are very much aware of the responsibility we have in taking care of these children at such an incredibly critical stage of their lives.”
The home is centred on being a family and a sufficient amount of one-on- one time with each child is vital.
“We have incredible carers, who love these children as their own, and trustworthy volunteers, all of whom are vetted and go through a lengthy process to spend regular time with our babies.
“Our goal is to restore love, trust and security to these little ones who have had such traumatic starts to life; as well as physically rehabilitate the many who come into our home who are often far behind on developmental milestones due to malnourishment, neglect and abuse.”
In May 2019, another babies’ home closed down after 10 years and three of those babies were placed at Isithembiso.
“Due to the immense need in our city with two homes closing down in 2018, we decided as [board members and staff] to open another home.”
Isithembiso’s second home opened in August 2018.
Monthly expenses average R80,000- R90,000, which includes rent of a safe home in a residential area, salaries, rates and the general running of the household (food, medicine, physiotherapy and occupational therapy for the children, blood tests for adoptions, and so on).
The organisation relies solely on donations, and is grateful to all individuals and companies who help it change young lives in the Bay and beyond.
This article was supplied by Isithembiso Babies Home.
Isithembiso’s needs
Current prioritised needs:
- Nappies (Sizes: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5) Pampers nappies (Size: 6, not pull-ups)
- Nan Pelargon 1, 2, 3 (orange tin)
- Baby sensitive wipes
- Surgical gloves (Size: Large)
- Hand Sanitiser (at least 70% alcohol-based)
Groceries:
Eggs, yoghurt, amasi, cheese, butter, margarine, full-cream milk, chicken, tuna, fish fingers, brown rice, brown bread, toma- to and onion mix, tomato paste, cooking oil, pasta, lentils, brown sugar, smooth peanut butter, syrup, rice cakes, raisins, cheddars, Marie and finger biscuits, Nan Pelargon 1, 2, 3 (orange tin), baby porridge (preferably “Nestle Celerac” 6+months), oats, mealie pap (“White Star”), rooibos tea, fresh fruit and veg- etables.
Toiletries:
Huggies (preferably) nappies (Sizes 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5), Pampers nappies (Size: 6, not pull-ups), baby sensitive wipes, baby soap, baby shampoo, baby toothpaste powder, Bepanthem Suda Crem, Vaseline, aqueous cream (non-fragranced), emulsifying ointment, baby sunblock, toilet paper, tissues and hand wash.
Medical:
Children’s Panado syrup, surgical gloves (for changing nap- pies), teething gel, teething powder, colic drops and multivita- min drops.
Cleaning/Detergents:
Black bin bags, dishwashing liquid, Handy Andy, Toilet Duck bleach, washing powder (preferably Sunlight brand), Mr Min multi-surface cleaner, toilet spray, carpet cleaner, Dettol and kitchen cloths.
Larger items/needs:
Electricity: Between R1500-R2500 p/m depending on sea- son, monetary donations
As much as we deeply appreciate donations of goods, the monetary donations are also needed to pay rent, buy electric- ity, pay staff salaries and many other daily running costs that the two homes incur.
We understand that there is a general caution to provide monetary donations because there is no guarantee on how the money will be spent.
This, however, is where Isithembiso is different. All our financials are submitted to LEAD Financial Accoun- tants, so the monetary donations are transparently accounted for.
Banking details for Isithembiso Babies Home (registration number: 044-856-NPO)
Standard Bank Rink Street, Port Elizabeth,
SA Account Number: 080282547
Branch Code: 050417 Swift Code: SBZAZAJJ
