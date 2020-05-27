27 May 2020
MBDA operated Science Centre innovates to support the fight against ...

To fight the Covid-19 global pandemic, the Nelson Mandela Bay Science and Technology Centre (NMBSTC) operated by the ...

Isithembiso Babies Home changes little lives for the better

Isithembiso Babies Home is a registered NPO providing a place of safety for babies from newborn to three years old who ...

SPAR rises to meet year’s new challenges

SPAR Eastern Cape’s 2020 kicked off with huge expectations of an event filled year all geared around a desire to be ...

Isuzu Vehicles support fight against Covid-19

The ongoing relationship between Isuzu Motors SA and Gift of the Givers has strengthened the organisation’s logistical ...

Ubomi Obutsha Centre returns to its original purpose

As the Covid-19 lockdown drags on, life simply gets more and more difficult for the poor who, at the best of times, ...

KFC adding hope one meal at a time

With the nationwide lockdown in full effect, food insecurity in SA has increased.People who used to be able to fend for ...

MBDA partners with Community Chest to bring relief incovid-19 affected ...

Community Chest plays a vital role in supporting our community in the areas of feeding and supplying of essential ...

