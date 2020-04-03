At-home tips from songbird Yanga Sobetwa and 'quarantunes' for the weekend

Self-proclaimed homebody Yanga Sobetwa has got all the answers while many of us struggle with staying indoors during the 21-day national lockdown.

The Idols SA winner says she enjoys her own space more than the average person. Below the 19-year-old songbird gives five tips on surviving the lockdown:

If I’m not at school, I’m at home. If I’m not at a gig, I’m home. That’s it for me. I’m someone who loves my space and just being by myself. To entertain myself I watch a lot of YouTube videos.

I connect with myself. I reflect a lot and it helps me to be intact with myself – especially my emotional and mental wellbeing. I also use the time to come up with a lot of new ideas.

I make sure that my spiritual self is nourished as well. I read the Bible every day, read the word of the lord and pray every day. This is to solidify my spirit, so that when I go out I’m able to deal with certain situations in a wise manner.

I eat a lot. I make sure that I’m well fed. My goal is to gain a few kilos. I have been going to the gym a lot, but I feel like I’ve been losing the weight instead of toning the way I want. For me it’s a good thing, while for others it’s not.

I try to connect with friends and family. Not daily, but I try my best.

Below are some Quarantunes that Gallo record company have compiled to help you survive the weekend.

Top 5 songs to do an at-home pamper sesh to

Little Girl by Yanga Sobetwa

We’re In This Love Together by Chris Walker

Lovely Day by Henry Philemon

Believe by Howie Combrink

Sthandwa by Thami Shobede

Top 5 weekend move-your-feet beats

It's Alright by Rubber Duc

No Distractions by Paxton http://africori.to/nodistractions

Your Princess is in Another Castle by Loui London

Here I Am off the Portal album by Grassy Spark

Savanna by Josh Wantie http://africori.to/savanna