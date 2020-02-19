19 February 2020
Lifestyle

Curro Westbrook expanding steadily

Popular for its progressive 21st Century learning and teaching methods, Curro Westbrook is a thriving school which ...

Lifestyle

Kingswood ’s ‘Character Education’ a first for Africa

Kingswood College is the first school in Africa, and one of a small band of schools in the world, to formalise ...

Lifestyle

Culture of collaboration at Brylin Learning Centre

Brylin is a registered independent school in pursuit of academic excellence, critical thinking and creativity for its ...

Lifestyle

DSG — Where girls become responsible global citizens

The Diocesan School for Girls, or DSG, is situated in Makhanda (previously Grahamstown) and one of the oldest girls’ ...

Lifestyle

Muir College approaches 200-year mark

The Muir College Boys’ High School journey began in 1822, and has delivered men of courage and distinction for almost ...

"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."

 - Nelson Mandela             

Lifestyle

Time to celebrate at Riebeek College

Riebeek College Girls’ High School in Uitenhage is filled with young ladies from grades 4 to 12 and young-at-heart ...

Lifestyle

Woodridge proud of 100% matric pass rate

Woodridge is once again very pleased to announce a 100% matric pass rate for the 2019 matric examinations.

Lifestyle

St Andrews College

St Andrews College welcomed more than 85 new pupils at the beginning of 2020.

Lifestyle

Open day, chance to join Priory ‘family ’

As 2020 began, the campus at St Dominic’s Priory School in Miramar, Port Elizabeth, was a hive of activity with fresh ...

Advertise

To participate in our upcoming Careers feature please contact Luchae Williams williamsl@theherald.co.za

X