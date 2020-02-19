Curro Westbrook expanding steadily
Popular for its progressive 21st Century learning and teaching methods, Curro Westbrook is a thriving school which ...
Kingswood ’s ‘Character Education’ a first for Africa
Kingswood College is the first school in Africa, and one of a small band of schools in the world, to formalise ...
Culture of collaboration at Brylin Learning Centre
Brylin is a registered independent school in pursuit of academic excellence, critical thinking and creativity for its ...
DSG — Where girls become responsible global citizens
The Diocesan School for Girls, or DSG, is situated in Makhanda (previously Grahamstown) and one of the oldest girls’ ...
Muir College approaches 200-year mark
The Muir College Boys’ High School journey began in 1822, and has delivered men of courage and distinction for almost ...
"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."
- Nelson Mandela
Time to celebrate at Riebeek College
Riebeek College Girls’ High School in Uitenhage is filled with young ladies from grades 4 to 12 and young-at-heart ...
Woodridge proud of 100% matric pass rate
Woodridge is once again very pleased to announce a 100% matric pass rate for the 2019 matric examinations.
St Andrews College
St Andrews College welcomed more than 85 new pupils at the beginning of 2020.
Open day, chance to join Priory ‘family ’
As 2020 began, the campus at St Dominic’s Priory School in Miramar, Port Elizabeth, was a hive of activity with fresh ...
