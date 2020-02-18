Riebeek College Girls’ High School in Uitenhage is filled with young ladies from Grade 4 to 12 and young-at-heart staff who are celebrating! The celebrations are part of our 2020 theme of celebrating the wonder of our world as we strive to spread good news, good vibes and positivity while drawing attention to the need for a greener world.

We particularly celebrate the great news of the Class of 2019 who thrilled us with their 100% pass rate and the personal milestones they reached in the areas of cultural, service and character building. Our isiXhosa Home Language class attained the most subject distinctions in the district. Nine of our wonderful learners attained A aggregates, and Riebeek was placed third in the Eastern Cape.

We celebrate too the hive of activity at the school, as befits the bee motif of our school. A leadership camp to Zuurberg was a welcome retreat to nature and celebration of a beautiful and wonderful world where all things are possible when one is positive. Our little Grade 4s were warmly welcomed with an out-of-this-world theme on a space welcoming adventure. Nearly 200 learners took part in the club challenge of the Alice In Wonderland team building afternoon with 18 clubs competing in fun activities to build team spirit. And, learners have experienced the thrill of opening their eyes to what the world needs to be saved and recognising that the learners are the generation who will define the future of this planet. And so, the corridors and fields are abuzz as our busy bees take on enriching activities and are as busy as the bees that are so critical to our world’s biodiversity.

Mrs Kieran Stear, principal of Riebeek College, said, “At Riebeek, this is the year of no fake news, of only good, uplifting news and of smelling the roses. The staff are committed to the belief that when we put faith, hope and love together, teachers and parents can raise positive children in an increasingly negative world.“

This article was supplied and paid for by Riebeek College