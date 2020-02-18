Open day, chance to join Priory ‘family ’

As 2020 began, the campus at St Dominic’s Priory School in Miramar, Port Elizabeth, was a hive of activity with fresh new grade pre-R’s (aged four turning five) starting “big school” for the first time, and nervous grade 8s arriving to begin their high school career.

With exciting activities in store, this new year represents the start of new beginnings and adventures for the school’s charges.

“Each year, our pupils amaze us with their high standard of work and commitment,” a school spokesperson said. “It is through the encouragement and hard work of our wonderful staff that the Priory team succeeds so greatly.”

Last year was no different as the school’s 2019 matrics once again achieved a 100% pass rate in their final IEB (Independent Examination Board) exams. The school is proud of its achieversand wishes them all the best in their future endeavours.

At St Dominic’s Priory School children receive a holistic education“From academics to involvement on the sports field and in cultural activities,as well as a focus on ethos and outreach,our pupils are encouraged and prepared for the big world they will venture intoafter their 14 years at our school.”

With classes from grade pre-R to grade 12, St Dominic’s Priory is a place where strong friendships, passion for learning and faith grow.

The school is hosting an open day on Wednesday March 4 from 3-6.30pm. Visitors will enjoy a tour of Priory’s impressive campus and find out why they should join the Priory “family ”.

This article was supplied and paid for by St Dominics Priory