At the DSG we provide a caring, nurturing, secure environment in which our girls can grow into strong, confident, articulate young women. We offer an exceptional academic curriculum, culminating in either IEB Matric or Cambridge A Level examinations, which is supported by an extensive extra-curricular programme including sport, dance, community engagement and outdoor education.

When our girls leave school, they are critical, independent thinkers who are able to advocate for themselves with wisdom, while displaying compassion, empathy and a consideration for others that allows them to contribute to their society as responsible global citizens.

This article was supplied and paid for by Diocesan School for Girls