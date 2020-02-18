Brylin Independent Learning Centre

Brylin is a registered independent school in pursuit of academic excellence, critical thinking and creativity for its learners. We aim at achieving excellence in all we do by inspiring in all our learners a lifelong passion for learning.

Personal characteristics such as respect for others, tolerance, caring for the environment and good citizenship are encouraged at Brylin in order to produce self-disciplined and balanced adults in this diverse world in which we live. By so doing, Brylin is fostering a culture of collaboration, trust and shared responsibility amongst its learners.

The school aims at providing a learning environment that is happy and safe and encourages its learners to have the courage to live their dreams.

WHERE TOGETHER WE ACHIEVE MORE

