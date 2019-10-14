Vatiswa Ndara: The Fergusons were caught in the crossfire

Veteran actress Vatiswa Ndara has denied that she was out to attack Connie and Shona Ferguson when she spoke of the treatment she allegedly received at Ferguson Films in her open letter on alleged exploitation in the industry.

In a six-page letter to sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last week, Vatiswa made reference to an offer she was made by Ferguson Films for the third season of popular drama series iGazi. She then detailed why these conditions were problematic.

Her letter sparked a huge debate on social media, with many slamming the Fergusons.

The Fergusons also hit back at the letter, labelling it “misguided, misdirected and misleading”.

They also said it was a “ploy to defame and tarnish” their reputation.