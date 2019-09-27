Somizi's big fat wedding: Fittings at Gert’s house, surprise groom-to-be parties & Moshe to host

Somizi and Mohale's big day is giving everybody all sorts of good vibes as they prep to tie the knot this Saturday, September 28.

As the day draws near, Somizi teased his Instagram followers with a video of himself and his hubby-to-be as they tried on outfits for their traditional wedding custom made by renowned fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee.

While the video doesn't show what the grooms will be wearing, Somizi said that he and Mohale were both happy about their wedding pieces.

“Almost final fitting with Gert for the groom and groom. Gert has outdone himself. Me and my fiancé could not stop smiling seeing the pieces coming together.”