WATCH | Demi-Leigh & Tim Tebow need your help with a wedding hashtag

As Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and her fiancé, US baseball star Tim Tebow count down to their wedding, they've asked fans to help them choose a hashtag for the special occasion.

Taking to Instagram recently, they shared a joint video expressing how stuck they were for ideas.

"So, we're kind of delirious because we've been trying to come up with our wedding hashtag," Tim said before showing followers a blank page.

He added sarcastically that things were going very well.

Demi then asked fans to help them with the task.

Tim popped the question to Demi during a magical proposal on his family's farm in Jacksonville, Florida in January.

Demi told the Sunday Times during an interview in August that the wedding will take place next year and that her dress would have South African elements.

"I always said I wouldn't be a stressed-out bride but, truth be told, I am a stressed-out bride and it's truly a full-time job. Tim has been great, and is letting me have everything I want, but definitely gives his opinion when needed."

Last month Demi was also given a 'pretty-in-pink' themed bridal shower by her friends and family when she was in the country for the Miss SA pageant.