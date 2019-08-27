Steve Harvey is in SA & we're getting a local version of 'Family Feud'

Get your game face on, because hit US family game show Family Feud is launching a local version and host Steve Harvey is in town.

Steve jetted into Mzansi recently and on Monday announced the launch of an African version of the show, which he will host.

The game show sees two families compete to give the most popular answers to surveyed questions, often with hilarious results. It has been on air since 1976, with Steve hosting since 2010.