Women in Business: Khanyisela

Tanya Kisten, Managing Director of Khanyisela College for the last eleven years, has taken the College from its humble beginnings in 2008 to the recognised brand it is today. The training industry, with its complicated quality assurance and hard sell to budget-restricted entities, is a difficult one to operate within.

However, Khanyisela College, with Tanya at its helm, has not only managed to survive but thrive during these strained economic times. The winning formula is made up of “perseverance, demanding nothing less than excellence and putting your customer squarely in the middle of your strategy,” says Tanya. Having won the Africa Diamond Arrow award for leadership and innovation three years in a row, we can believe the leader of this trusted brand. As a mother of two teens, Tanya says many of her leadership skills are often taken from the home front, as teens are notoriously difficult to steer.

With her passion for youth development, Tanya has created the culture of Khanyisela College, where youth programs extend as far as their Kouga branch situated in Jeffrey’s Bay.

Profile supplied by Khanyisela