Toni Braxton's coming to SA, would you fork out R790 to watch her in Jozi?
Mzansi is in celebratory mode after it was announced that Grammy award-winning songstress, Toni Braxton is coming to SA in November. However, the ticket prices might burn a hole in your pocket.
Just minutes after the announcement was made, #ToniBraxton topped the trends list.
Fans are over the moon that SA has been included on the singer's As Long As I Live tour schedule.
The SA tour will include shows in Johannesburg on November 9 at the Ticketpro Dome and Cape Town at the Grand Arena, GrandWest Casino on November 12.
If you're a die-hard Toni Braxton fan, it will cost you between R790 and R2880 to watch her live in Joburg.
And if you want to watch her in Cape Town, you will spend from R650 to R1310 on a ticket.
The world tour is in commemoration of Toni's 25 years in the music industry.
Here are some of the reactions over on these Twitter streets:
3k over Toni Braxton? .....ayt then pic.twitter.com/Iklb6ufAnH— Katlego ? (@kadillacgrillz) August 20, 2019
Toni Braxton is coming to South Africa!! I'm struggling to breathe ????❤?— Thandeka Nkosi (@TeedeekayNkosi) August 20, 2019
Take out that high school lyric book Toni Braxton is coming.— BobbyAxelrod♠️ (@ThabisoMashudu) August 20, 2019
I am so ready for Toni Braxton to come grace us pic.twitter.com/mGgE5xXI2u— Sebastian Moose Paulus (@MoosePaulus) August 20, 2019
"If I never hear I love you now and then...." Breath Again "Toni Braxton"??? pic.twitter.com/qrX1zXquEr— LesEgo (@Thee_Les_ego) August 20, 2019
Toni Braxton, a 51 years old that still look like she's on her early 30s.— °°beautiful boy°° (@_Sphoenix_) August 20, 2019
I would love to see her perform live. I love this woman. ❤️ @tonibraxton
@tonibraxton is coming to SA and y'all 2000 kids won't understand what this means ?? Toni Braxton ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/XrNUcqsrQQ— Peter M (@khoasa) August 20, 2019
Toni Braxton coming to South Africa Iyeyi umjolo therapy yall pic.twitter.com/DqTTF6stf3— kini (@Kenayweh1) August 20, 2019
Toni Braxton will be performing live in Johannesburg this November 9th at The Dome & in Cape Town on the 12th at The Grand Arena.— Madzenga (@NMadzenga) August 20, 2019
Whose coming with...?#ToniBraxtonSA pic.twitter.com/74CkSkjR5c