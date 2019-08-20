Royal welcome for Miss South Africa

Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, can now add farming to her curriculum vitae after AmaMampondomise Kingdom king-designate Luzuko Matiwane from the Phahlo royal family announced at her homecoming celebration event on Monday that he was giving her a cow for winning the beauty pageant.

There was ululating, singing and dancing, with Tunzi even shedding a tear at her Sidwadweni village home in Tsolo.

The normally quiet Sidwadweni was a hive of activity as about 1,000 people, including communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and OR Tambo district mayor Thokozile Sokanyile, attended the colourful event. A motorcade from Mthatha to Tsolo town and back to Sidwadweni kicked off the revelry with cars hooting in celebration.

Tunzi joined AmaMpondomise leaders in a war chant and dance when she took to the stage and also joined the well-travelled Sinomusa Cultural Group on stage and danced while clad in traditional wear.