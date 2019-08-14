SNAPS | Here's a glimpse into Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's R5m apartment

It's been a whirlwind few days for newly crowned Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi who scooped the prestigious title last Friday.

Zozibini has hit the ground running and in between fulfilling her responsibilities as Miss SA, she also moved into her plush Sandton apartment which she will call home, rent-free, for the duration of her reign.

Drum magazine reports that the apartment costs a whopping R5m to purchase and an estimated R42,000 to rent fully furnished.

As the winner of the pageant, Zozibini walked away with a lucrative R3m prize package, which includes a R1m cash prize, a new car and a fully furnished apartment for the year of her reign.

Zozibini has been celebrated for embracing her natural hair and for deciding to enter the pageant without a weave or wig.

She has become an inspiration and has started a movement, encouraging more women to embrace their natural crowns.

"So many great queens have come before me and I hope to continue the streak of amazing women who have contributed so much to society. So, here sits the crown, beautifully so on my kinky, coarse hair. I hope to make SA proud," she said shortly after being crowned.