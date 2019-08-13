Ntsiki Mazwai drags Miss SA pageant, claps back at claims she's a 'hypocrite'

Singer and poet, Ntsiki Mazwai is not impressed by this year's Miss SA and took to Twitter to shade the pageant for giving a "false" notion of women empowerment.

While everyone was going crazy over this year's Miss SA pageant, which many dubbed the best ever, Ntsiki disagreed.

Sharing her feels about the pageant, Ntsiki took to Twitter and wrote, "The irony of #MissSA2019 being on women's day because what it means to be a woman is to prance around naked and compete to be better looking than other women, well-done patriarchy you won this round."