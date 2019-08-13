Meet the SA choirmaster who has ‘America’s Got Talent’ in rhapsodies

He is also choirmaster at Roedean School, a private school for girls in Parktown, Johannesburg.

But he insists he’s not the X-factor – rather, it is the children of SA who have the spirit to speak to the global audience.

He said that despite working with three different choirs, he “doesn’t have much to juggle”.

“I like that they are all different; I get to experience different parts of SA. Although they are from different backgrounds, from a rural school to an Afrikaans school to a private school, the children are really all the same.

“Obviously they each have their own dynamics and special characters, but the more I work with diverse communities the more I see that we are really all the same.

“People often ask how I teach people from poor backgrounds. I treat all singers the same. We all deal with our own stresses; for some it’s poverty, for one girl in the Roedean choir it’s the stress of trying to get into an Ivy League school. So I do my best to uplift and elevate every child,” he said.