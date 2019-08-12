Miss SA plans to take her hair to the world

Zozibini Tunzi's mother Philiswa was so overwhelmed by her daughter's crowning as Miss SA at Sun Arena, in Pretoria, on Friday night that she almost fainted when her name was read out.

Security had to restrain Tunzi's father Lungisa, overcome with joy, from getting on stage as she was being crowned.

Tunzi's parents and her three siblings were seated not far from the stage.

The 25-year-old from Tsolo, in Eastern Cape reflected on the first 48 hours of her reign yesterday.

"My family is happier than I am at this point. It's a big thing for our family, it's not just me.

"They were the first people to see me when we opened the show. We had hoods on, so no one could see us. But I could hear them whispering and pointing at me," she said.

Tunzi's mother is a school principal at Bangweni JSS, in Bolotwa, a village in Eastern Cape. Her father works in Pretoria at the department of higher education and training.

It's no surprise that one of Tunzi's priorities include access to education, especially at early development level.