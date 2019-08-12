Metro FM apologises for 'offensive' Miss SA poll

Metro FM has apologised for a social media poll on new Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi that had Twitter deep in the feels this past weekend.

The poll, run on the station's Twitter page, asked fans if Zozibini, was “stunning”, “just ok” or “wrong choice”.

Many felt the poll was offensive towards Zozibini and slammed the station for questioning her beauty. Soon, Metro FM was trending as angry users shared their feelings about the post.

The poll was later deleted and replaced with a congratulatory message to Zozibini.

The station also issued a statement distancing itself from the controversial post and claimed it would carry out “internal measures” against those found responsible for the “unapproved” content.

"We confirm that the said poll was unapproved content placed on social media without endorsement from the station. Metro FM does not stand for the content of this poll and distance ourselves from it. We consider this to be totally against our ethos and brand values," the statement said.