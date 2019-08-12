Life is the best teacher

My soapbox is education. It should be free, fun and available to all, no matter how many E symbols blot your past reports.



My reason, though, is not because you should ‘get an education’. Despite what the world says, life is the best teacher – not a stiff certificate from a tertiary institute confirming that you paid and passed...

