WATCH | Zakes Bantwini is looking for this young girl with the beautiful singing voice

A year after a video of "the girl with the beautiful singing voice" went viral, muso Zakes Bantwini has asked fans to help him find the girl, as he joins the list of people who've offered their help.

Zakes recently took to Twitter and posted a video of the little girl singing and stated that in honour of Women's Month, he wanted to record a song or an EP for her.

"Help me get this young girl on women’s month and help her record a song or EP and support her by buying and streaming her music once recorded, with this voice she can buy her family a house. Let’s pull together SA and help, Who is this young lady and where can I find her?"