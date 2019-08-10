WATCH | Zakes Bantwini is looking for this young girl with the beautiful singing voice
A year after a video of "the girl with the beautiful singing voice" went viral, muso Zakes Bantwini has asked fans to help him find the girl, as he joins the list of people who've offered their help.
Zakes recently took to Twitter and posted a video of the little girl singing and stated that in honour of Women's Month, he wanted to record a song or an EP for her.
"Help me get this young girl on women’s month and help her record a song or EP and support her by buying and streaming her music once recorded, with this voice she can buy her family a house. Let’s pull together SA and help, Who is this young lady and where can I find her?"
The video shows the girl singing her rendition of a gospel tune, Mzalwane Qina (Persevere) with the poverty of her home in the background.
In an article by Sunday World last year December, after the help of social media, 13-year-old, Nosipho Ngubane was found. She's said to be from Mphophomeni village near Howick in KwaZulu-Natal.
Zakes is not the only celebs who has been looking for Nosipho, as late last year, Businessman, Mkululi White saw her video and mobilised South Africans including celebrities to track down the family to help assist them.
Being from a poverty-stricken family, Mkululi and his team managed to raise R32,000 worth of goods to build Nosipho and her family a home, and also delivered non-perishable goods to the family.
Also trying to get Nosipho's talent acknowledged is Imbewu star, Tony Kgoroge who has been assisting her to find a record label that will groom her into a star.