Miss SA 2019: Everything you need to know

The Miss SA pageant will celebrate its 61st anniversary on Women's Day on Friday. The event will take place at Time Square in Pretoria and we've got everything you need to know about the pageant covered.

Bonang Matheba is hosting

The evening will be hosted by TV icon Bonang Matheba.

Bonang, who hosted the 2018 edition, has long been associated with the pageant. She was part of the judging panel which crowned Rolene Strauss in 2014.

Bonang's House of BNG MCC is the official celebration sponsor.