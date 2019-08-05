Worth the hype? 3 food bloggers test KFC's new chicken recipe

With the launch of KFC South Africa's new Hot & Crispy chicken, many people have been wondering if it's worth making the switch from the Original Recipe chicken.

So we asked three Port Elizabeth-based food lovers who have no qualms about giving their honest opinion, especially when it comes to food, to weigh in.

The verdicts: Original chicken recipe vs the new Hot & Crispy chicken

YouTube hair and beauty guru Miriam Maulana, is well known for her love of healthy meals which she shares on her self-titled social media channels.

However, she is not shy about her love for a good cheat-day meal.

She usually opts for the zinger wings but thinks she might have found her new favourite, “The heat is just right and it is super crunchy. I like that it reminds me of a zinger meal but with more chicken”.

The spice-loving Emmanuel Jaftha was a bit more skeptical at first, he does food reviews alongside his wife Gabriel for Luna Life Magazine and is not easy to impress.

He would usually opt for a variety box with zinger sauce and extra chilli salt for the chips and was not sure if the new offering would measure up.

“The Hot & Crispy chicken is brilliant. There is more chicken and has more crunch, I’m loving the extra heat and flavour."

Microblogger Tanya Lilley of Just_me_t_blog enjoys the KFC sweet chilli wrap, drumsticks and zinger wings. After the taste test, she said would definitely be adding the Hot & Crispy to her ever-growing list of favourites.

“The chicken is spicy but not so hot that it’s not enjoyable.”

Although the foodies were happy about the addition of the new flavour – which you can swap out any piece of Original Recipe chicken for - they were curious to know why KFC decided to tweak a winning formula.

According to KFC, the answer is in their desire to continue being innovative.

“Innovation is at the core of KFC’s identity and meeting the needs of a new generation while staying true to the origins of the brand remains pivotal.

The new Hot & Crispy chicken is individually hand-breaded and rolled into our secret combination of ingredients.

"The variant provides a new, exciting taste experience for our customers, but it retains our finger lickin’ good taste that our consumers know so well,” said Dhruv Kaul, chief marketing officer at KFC.

This article is paid for by KFC South Africa.