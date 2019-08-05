Here’s what Mzansi thought of Mo Flava’s new Metro FM breakfast show
Metro FM listeners may have a new favourite breakfast show after Mo Flava stepped into his new slot with a bang on Monday.
Mo was last week unveiled as the new host of the morning drive time show, replacing DJ Fresh, who was booted from the station last month for using the word "msunery" on air in response to a listener.
Mo was humbled by the opportunity and invited his fans to tune in to the show.
"I'm so excited. It's a new journey. It is a deep honour to be on there. I will forever be grateful for this opportunity. I promise to serve because all I want to do is serve and make mornings special," he told fans on social media after the announcement.
The streets were excited by the move and took up Mo's invitation, making the show the most talked about topic on Twitter on Monday morning.
Fans flocked to social media to weigh in on the show. Here's what they thought of it.
@moflavadj is back on Metro FM morning breakfast! I'm back to being a full time Metro FM listener!?#TheMorningFlava pic.twitter.com/LYeDlRAk0e— Suk'sambe (@VusiMchunu95) August 5, 2019
It's only 06:46 and Mo is already doing the pots #TheMorningFlava— Riccardo_Elle ™ (@Landless_Native) August 5, 2019
#TheMorningFlava #MondayMotivation #monday thoughts— miss too shy??? (@MissCrown4) August 5, 2019
Go Monate ..go Monate???❤️???? pic.twitter.com/eqIoA5anQy
I always knew Mo was destined for good things, lets support these young guys, fresh and glen were once young and they were supported #TheMorningFlava— Sigma (@SigmaNotation16) August 5, 2019
At work, trying to get colleagues to give me some space at least until 9am hle bathong ke busy listening to #TheMorningFlava @moflavadj @MosheNdiki @owenhannie they do not understand! pic.twitter.com/iVpoLvBXMe— Mmotseng Mokoena (@AskMjayOnce) August 5, 2019
Hearing Mo's voice early in the morning is so refreshing. A special welcome back to Mel @MelBala #TheMorningFlava— Nols (@Lu_vo2) August 5, 2019
I am enjoying this show. Well done team!!! Count me in every morning... #TheMorningFlava pic.twitter.com/JYbTfVb340— Construction lady ?♀️ (@lady_maserame) August 5, 2019
@moflavadj great show bhut omdala??????#TheMorningFlava pic.twitter.com/ehPJpQHjnu— Muzzness (@MuzieSndlovu) August 5, 2019
We have being waiting to hear your voice in the morning welcome to our house bro as we go for our monday hustle #TheMorningFlava pic.twitter.com/jHqID6k2Fy— Maduka (@Maduka47480302) August 5, 2019