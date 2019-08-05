Here’s what Mzansi thought of Mo Flava’s new Metro FM breakfast show

Metro FM listeners may have a new favourite breakfast show after Mo Flava stepped into his new slot with a bang on Monday.

Mo was last week unveiled as the new host of the morning drive time show, replacing DJ Fresh, who was booted from the station last month for using the word "msunery" on air in response to a listener.

Mo was humbled by the opportunity and invited his fans to tune in to the show.

"I'm so excited. It's a new journey. It is a deep honour to be on there. I will forever be grateful for this opportunity. I promise to serve because all I want to do is serve and make mornings special," he told fans on social media after the announcement.

The streets were excited by the move and took up Mo's invitation, making the show the most talked about topic on Twitter on Monday morning.

Fans flocked to social media to weigh in on the show. Here's what they thought of it.