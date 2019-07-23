Linda Mtoba gushes about her family: I'm literally passed hand to hand
Linda Mtoba is doing the final countdown towards welcoming her bundle of joy with her hubby Steven and she's shared that as the journey gets harder she's never been more grateful to have a support system around her.
Linda took to Twitter to share a little bit of what her body is going through as she prepares to give birth and how all the things her family does for her have been the greatest gift.
"One thing I'd say pregnancy requires the most is support from all angles," she said.
She shared that everybody was rallying together to make sure she got everything she needed.
Nearing the end of the pregnancy journey, most pregnant women will attest that it's one of the hardest things a woman goes through and Linda validated this, adding that the only way to improve it is if you have all hands on deck to help you when necessary.
"I'm literally passed hand to hand to make sure I'm ok, and that's my life every day. Yesterday I was with my second family I only got up to wee, if they could do it for me I'm pretty sure they would. Support & love."
Linda said she super grateful that her baby, whom she's nicknamed Baby Bean, would come into such a warm environment that is full of love.
"It brings me such joy, my heart overflows with gratitude," she said.