Linda Mtoba gushes about her family: I'm literally passed hand to hand

Linda Mtoba is doing the final countdown towards welcoming her bundle of joy with her hubby Steven and she's shared that as the journey gets harder she's never been more grateful to have a support system around her.

Linda took to Twitter to share a little bit of what her body is going through as she prepares to give birth and how all the things her family does for her have been the greatest gift.

"One thing I'd say pregnancy requires the most is support from all angles," she said.

She shared that everybody was rallying together to make sure she got everything she needed.