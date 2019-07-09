Maskandi artist happy to collaborate with Rihanna

When maskandi star Mbuzeni Mkhize performed his remix of Diamonds by Rihanna in Istanbul, Turkey, little did he know that talent scouts were watching.

Mkhize, known for his unique maskandi sound, got a call from the team of the LA-based pop star that she wanted to do a song with him after he had remixed her 2012 hit track Diamonds.

This was a year after Mkhize had wowed an audience in Istanbul.

Mkhize, who hails from Mkomazi, south east of KwaZulu-Natal, said he was shocked when he was contacted by Rihanna's team.

The revered guitarist is heading to the US where he will collaborate on a song with the Barbados-born singer in December.

He told Sowetan he has already began working on the song.

The globetrotter maskandi star regards the invite as something that will take the maskandi music to its biggest level in the international arena.

"Rihanna could have chosen any person to work with her. But she choose me out of hundreds of maskandi artists. For that, I am honoured and humbled. I thank my ancestors for the gift [of singing]."