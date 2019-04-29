Don't be the sister with the blister

If you are just starting out on your fitness journey, then watch out for blisters!

Walking is a low-cost and effective form of exercise but even so, it is important to wear the right footwear.

If you head out in the wrong type of shoe, or walking action, it can cause foot or shin pain, blisters and soft tissue injuries.

Make sure your shoes are comfortable, with appropriate heel and arch supports.

Take light, easy steps and make sure your heel touches down before your toes.

Whenever possible, walk on grass rather than concrete to help absorb the impact.

And, last but not least, don’t turn up for the SPAR Women’s Challenge on May 4 in new takkies. It is a good idea to “wear in” a fresh pair of running shoes so put them on and wear them a few times at least a week before the big day.

If they are too hard, you may need to buy an inner sole to cushion your feet.

The right pair of socks can also help: go for cushioned sports socks with arch support, with as high a cotton percentage as possible.