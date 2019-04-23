Moms on the run: Melanie Black

Yummy mummies share how they bounced back after pregnancy and got their pre-baby bodies back

Ironman Melanie Black, who has lost 27kg “baby weight” since her son Jagger was born 21 months ago, has practical hints for moms who really want to get back into shape.

The Pearson High School teacher lives in Walmer Downs and runs with the Charlo Athletic Club group when she gets a chance.

She’s also stepmum to two sporty teenagers – Slater and Paige – who regularly feature in the swim rankings, and husband, Craig, is a triathlete.

“I was one of those mums who put on a lot of weight,” but of course you want to start losing that pregnancy weight as soon as possible!”

Melanie has two key pieces of advice:

“If you are a mum with a baby you need to train before the ‘son’ rises.

Actually, despite the play on words, this applies whether you have a daughter or son, says Melanie, as the message is the same: “You have to do it in the morning before the baby wakes up”.

“Every time I think I will fit it in after work, it doesn’t happen. You have that mom guilt, you are tired after your day at work and it’s very difficult to get out there.”

”Have something specific to motivate you.”

For example, if you have already entered for the SPAR Women’s Challenge and paid your money, then you are more likely to go down there on Saturday and actually run.

Likewise, if you have committed to going to the Charlo Athletic Club mid-week training run, then you are more likely to make it.

“If I’m free, I know it is there and having an event to go to really helps.”

She also recommends the free Saturday parkrun.

“One of my goals is to qualify as a parkrun tourist, which is when you do 20 different parkruns.”

The Blacks have even taken Jagger up a mountain, tackling the steep 5km trail of Lady Slipper.

She or Craig push him in a running pram and runners at her club are also used to seeing Melanie arrive with her “four-wheel drive” pram and baby inside.

“I’ve been running with him since he was five months old!”

Melanie has grabbed the window of opportunity to run with the pram.

“My mommy group are all very athletic, we’ve all done Ironman and the three of us run with our babies.”

“Jagger used to sleep through most of it but now he is more awake. I can do about 8km with him before he gets a bit bored, I did try a 10km and it didn’t end very well!”

Having said that, although this IronMom could whiz through the 10km at the SPAR Women’s Challenge she knows Jagger is more likely to enjoy the 5km on May 4 – and happy kid equals happy mom.