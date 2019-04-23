SPAR Women's Challenge 2019
Boys and girls welcome at the SPAR Kids Challenge on May 1
Boys and girls under the age of 12 can jump in and enjoy the action and fun of the SPAR Women’s Challenge by taking part in the curtain- raiser – now called the SPAR Kids Challenge – on Wednesday May 1.
“The idea originated seven years ago as a ‘Little Ladies Race’ with a view to involving the daughters of moms who would be taking part in the Women’s Challenge,” SPAR Eastern Cape Sponsorship and Events Manager Alan Stapleton said.
“It is also a fun event for the family which created a bit of a vibe at the race village prior to the event.“ We have changed it to a Kids Challenge as we felt it unfair for brothers and dads to be left out.”
The 2.5km race starts at 9am at Pollok Beach and there will be plenty of fun for families, with a visit by the new SPAR plastic mascot Zisa as well as a balloon artist and face painter.
There are three bikes to be won as well as SPAR hampers. The entry fee is R30 and there are T-shirts for the first 800 entries.
Online entries (at the SPAR Eastern Cape website) close on Saturday, April 27 and manual entries may be done on the day of the event from 7.30am at Pollok Beach.
Visit the SPAR Eastern Cape website for more info – www.sparec.co.za