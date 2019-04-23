Boys and girls welcome at the SPAR Kids Challenge on May 1

The 2.5km race starts at 9am at Pollok Beach and there will be plenty of fun for families, with a visit by the new SPAR plastic mascot Zisa as well as a balloon artist and face painter.

There are three bikes to be won as well as SPAR hampers. The entry fee is R30 and there are T-shirts for the first 800 entries.

Online entries (at the SPAR Eastern Cape website) close on Saturday, April 27 and manual entries may be done on the day of the event from 7.30am at Pollok Beach.

Visit the SPAR Eastern Cape website for more info – www.sparec.co.za